Watch | These Hong Kongers are bonding over kabaddi

A video on how young Hong Kong students are bonding over the ancient Indian game, Kabaddi.

A video on how young Hong Kong students are bonding over the ancient Indian game, Kabaddi.

These young students in Hong Kong are training in an ancient Indian game - Kabaddi.

It is a highly physical game where the object is to tag the rival team, often by brute force.

Its popularity in India is well known. In fact, India has won all three Kabaddi World Cups so far.

Kabaddi United Hong Kong was set up eight years ago by two Chinese anthropologists.

The aim was to promote social interactions with people from different cultural backgrounds.

Kabaddi United Hong Kong has now spread to nearly 80 schools and social organisations.

And it has had more than 8,000 players