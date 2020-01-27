Watch | The life of Kobe Bryant

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. He was 41. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Bryant played in 1,346 career games and retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points.

On Jan. 22, 2006, Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. It is the second-highest total in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain's famed 100-point game in 1962.

His final game was one for the ages as Bryant scored 60 points during a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.