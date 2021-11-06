Watch | Boccia slowly gains popularity in India

06 November 2021 12:07 IST

A video on boccia, a Paralympic sport of strategy and skill played specifically by wheelchair-bound athletes

This is the game of boccia (pronounced baw-cha), a paralympic sport slowly gaining popularity in India since 2017. Played specifically by wheelchair-bound athletes, the target of the sport is to get your balls as close as possible to the jack. Along with goalball, boccia is one of the only two sports to not have an equivalent in the Olympics.

