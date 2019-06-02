Warriors and Curry — the trendsetters

Stephen Curry's record-shattering 3-point shooting and Golden State Warriors’ run to five consecutive NBA Finals have transformed basketball with more long shots, versatile play-makers and switching defensive schemes.

It's an evolution on display in this year's best-of-seven championship series as Warriors, seeking a third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons, meet a Toronto squad fashioned in Golden State's image.

“They have definitely left a stamp on basketball in this league,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Sinking the threes

Curry's uncanny ability to sink 3-pointers — he stretched his NBA Finals career 3-pointers record to 102 with four in game one — and create opportunities along with backcourt partner Klay Thompson has led a push outside from eras when giants dominated inside or stars like Michael Jordan or LeBron James ruled with acrobatic shot-making.

“I call him a transformational player,” Nurse said of Curry. “He has got kids all over the world shooting from 40 feet away. “You've seen the 3-point shot become so rapidly used in the last three or four years, a lot of that is because of Golden State and Steph and Klay,” said Nurse.

The risk of a long shot is being more than overtaken by the benefits of an extra point. Curry warns, however, that it takes exceptional work to sink them often enough to make it worth doing.

“You don't just wake up and accidentally or coincidentally be great at something. You got to put the time in,” Curry said.

Role model

Parents say kids want to mimic the highlights they see on TV and Curry is proud to be a role model.

Curry works not only on accuracy but on creating opportunities.

“He's got an incredible shooting stroke from anywhere,” Nurse said. “When people are chasing him, he just dribbles and gets around them.”