Want to take on World champions?

Viswanathan Anand is stranded in Frankfurt, Koneru Humpy is managing her home in Vijayawada, while P. Harikrishna is in Prague and B. Adhiban in Chennai. They – along with Vidit Gujrathi in Nashik and Dronavalli Harika in Hyderabad -- will log into their computers at 6.30 p.m. on April 11 to take on the rest of the world. For a noble cause.

India's top four men and two women will play multiple games against chess players across the world on the portal chess.com to support the PM-CARES fund. Those who want may play against some of the biggest names in international chess while also contributing towards India's fight against the coronavairus.

Simultaneous event

At chess.com’s simultaneous event, the stars will make their moves on 20 boards each. A guaranteed game against Anand requires a minimum donation of $150. However, a $25 registration fetches the chance to play any two of the six stars (one of whom may be Anand). Besides, the three biggest donors will get to play against Anand on additional boards during the live stream on chess.com/tv.

The five-time World champion is looking forward to the event. “We thought chess fans would enjoy this idea of playing the Indian team and face off with some strong Grandmasters,” Anand told The Hindu from Frankfurt on Thursday. “I hope we all will have some fun and raise some money for a good cause.”

A first

Humpy, the women's World No. 2, is also glad to be part of the event. “When chess.com approached me with the idea, I immediately agreed,” she said. “It sounds very interesting; I think it is for the first time that the top Indian players are coming together for something like this.”