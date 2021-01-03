NBA | Rockets lean on Wall in 102-94 victory over Kings

John Wall delivered a game-high 28 points as Houston Rockets won a second straight game over Sacramento Kings 102-94, despite playing without NBA All-Star James Harden.
Eric Gordon replaced Harden and scored 21 points, while Christian Wood finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets, who also beat the Kings 122-119 on New Year's Eve.
Harden was a late scratch on Saturday, ostensibly because of a sore ankle, although he has not been placed on the injury list.
Without Harden, Wall carried the offensive load for the Rockets. He had missed their first two games of the new season because of COVID restrictions and was out all of last season because of injuries.
In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons had a triple-double, and Joel Embiid tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds as Philadelphia 76ers dominated Charlotte Hornets 127-112.
The results: Houston Rockets bt Sacramento Kings 102-94; Indiana Pacers lost to New York Knicks 106-102; New Orleans Pelicans bt Toronto Raptors 120-116; Orlando Magic lost to Oklahoma City Thunder 108-99; Philadelphia 76ers bt Charlotte Hornets 127-112; Atlanta Hawks lost to Cleveland Cavaliers 96-91.
