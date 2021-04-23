NBA | Walker turns it on for the Celtics

On the move: Boston guard Kemba Walker drives past Phoenix’ Suns center Deandre Ayton.

BOSTON

23 April 2021 21:54 IST

Doncic’s all-round show takes Mavericks past Lakers

Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points to lead banged-up Boston Celtics past visiting Phoenix Suns 99-86 in the NBA on Thursday.

Walker shot 11 of 17 from the field for the Celtics, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 games. Luka Doncic finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-110 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

The results: Boston 99 bt Phoenix 86; New Orleans 135 bt Orlando 100; Milwaukee 124 bt Philadelphia 117; San Antonio 106 bt Detroit 91; Chicago 108 bt Charlotte 91; Dallas 115 bt LA Lakers 110.

