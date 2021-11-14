V.S. Raahul is an International Master

CHENNAI

14 November 2021 23:09 IST

V.S. Raahul of Chennai became an International Master by crossing the Elo rating-threshold of 2400 points in the 6th Memorijalni Turnir 'Bozidar Kicovic-Kica' Open chess tournament, which concluded in Suncana Reka, Serbia on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had already completed five IM norms and on Sunday finished the Elo-rating requirements, and emerged second in the tournament after being tied with six points apiece with Audi Ameya.

Ameya, however, won the tournament based on Buchholz method. Raahul is trained by Grandmaster R. B. Ramesh for the last 11 years.

