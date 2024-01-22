Dejan Vulicevic named Kochi Blue Spikers new head coach

January 22, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

KOCHI

The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed Serbia’s Dejan Vulicevic as their head coach for the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League, which begins in Chennai on February 15.

The 47-year-old has coached national teams in Iran, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka and Slovenia and club sides in the super leagues in Serbia, Saudi Arabia and in Iran.

“It is a great honour to coach a team from Kerala, which has produced some of the best volleyball players in the country. We have a strong team, which includes young as well as experienced players, for the upcoming edition,” said Vulicevic.

The Serb is the Blue Spikers’ first foreign coach.

“We are delighted to rope in Vulicevic, who has the experience of coaching various national teams as well as clubs, for the upcoming PVL. We are confident that the team will be able to perform well under him,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers team owner.

