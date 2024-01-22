ADVERTISEMENT

Dejan Vulicevic named Kochi Blue Spikers new head coach

January 22, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Dejan Vulicevic.

KOCHI

The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed Serbia’s Dejan Vulicevic as their head coach for the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League, which begins in Chennai on February 15.

The 47-year-old has coached national teams in Iran, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka and Slovenia and club sides in the super leagues in Serbia, Saudi Arabia and in Iran.

“It is a great honour to coach a team from Kerala, which has produced some of the best volleyball players in the country. We have a strong team, which includes young as well as experienced players, for the upcoming edition,” said Vulicevic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb is the Blue Spikers’ first foreign coach.

“We are delighted to rope in Vulicevic, who has the experience of coaching various national teams as well as clubs, for the upcoming PVL. We are confident that the team will be able to perform well under him,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers team owner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US