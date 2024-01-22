GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dejan Vulicevic named Kochi Blue Spikers new head coach

January 22, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Dejan Vulicevic.

Dejan Vulicevic.

KOCHI

The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed Serbia’s Dejan Vulicevic as their head coach for the third edition of the Prime Volleyball League, which begins in Chennai on February 15.

The 47-year-old has coached national teams in Iran, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka and Slovenia and club sides in the super leagues in Serbia, Saudi Arabia and in Iran.

“It is a great honour to coach a team from Kerala, which has produced some of the best volleyball players in the country. We have a strong team, which includes young as well as experienced players, for the upcoming edition,” said Vulicevic.

The Serb is the Blue Spikers’ first foreign coach.

“We are delighted to rope in Vulicevic, who has the experience of coaching various national teams as well as clubs, for the upcoming PVL. We are confident that the team will be able to perform well under him,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Blue Spikers team owner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.