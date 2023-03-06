Angamuthu’s impressive journey from cricket to volleyball

March 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI:

R. Angamuthu did not know much about volleyball for a major part of his teen years. The youngster, from Tiruchi, was a decent cricketer at school.

“I was a fast bowler and I played cricket till my 12th standard. I played at the Schools Nationals too,” said Angamuthu, in a chat with The Hindu here.

“One day when I went for a cricket match after my 12th standard exams, a volleyball player sitting next to me advised me to try the sport. He told me that it would be tough to achieve big things in cricket, that it would be easier to hit it big in volleyball.

“He advised me about volleyball, told me about SRM University and assured me that he’d help me get admission there. So, I started volleyball at the age of 18.”

That’s how Angamuthu landed at Chennai’s SDAT and later at SRM where he was moulded into a fine player by coach S. Dhakshinamurthy in these institutions.

On Sunday, Angamurthy’s volleyball journey hit a high when he played a lead role, with his attacking play, in Ahmedabad Defenders winning the Prime Volleyball League title defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes in a thriller.

And fittingly, Angamuthu’s coach Dhakshinamurthy – named as PVL’s best coach – was also the head coach of the triumphant Defenders.

“Angamuthu is a fighter, very hard working and sincere,” said Dhakshinamurthy about his team’s star who stood out in Defenders’ shocking semifinal win over Calicht Heroes.

Angamuthu, who went for ₹7.5 lakh at the PVL player auction, was named as the man of the final and semifinal.

“I don’t think I would have gone so far had I stuck to cricket. Volleyball has given me a lot,” said Angamuthu.

Strangely, the 27-year-old Angamuthu has not played for the country yet.

“I was a national camper for the 2018 Asian Games. I have not played for India yet,” said Angamuthu who is employed with ICF in Chennai.

“He has not played for India because of the problems in the (national) federation. And the team has not been going out for many international events in the last few years. He is very talented, he is one of the best universals in the country,” said Dhakshinamurthy who is thrilled that the Defenders – being the PVL champions – will be playing the Club World Championships which India will host for the first time in December.

“We will take some good players from other franchises and we will prepare well for the Worlds. It’s a big opportunity to learn many things,” said Dhakshinamurthy.