Volleyball | Services men, Kerala women start with wins

Bhubaneswar

07 February 2022 22:24 IST

Railways men defeat Karnataka; TN women prevail over UP

Services men defeated last year’s runner-up Assam 3-1 while defending champion Kerala women brushed aside Delhi 3-0 in the 70th National senior volleyball championships, which began here on Monday.

In other league matches, Railways men defeated Karnataka 3-0 while Tamil Nadu women prevailed over Uttar Pradesh 3-1.

Veenil Krishna, Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, inaugurated the championship.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (league): Men: Railways bt Karnataka 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

Services bt Assam 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17; Odisha bt Bihar 25-15, 25-22, 25-15; Telangana bt West Bengal 29-27, 25-16, 25-22.

Delhi bt Ladakh 25-5, 25-5, 25-6; Uttarakhand bt Chattisgarh 25-21, 25-16, 25-23; Puducherry bt Himachal Pradesh 25-15, 25-21, 25-15; MP bt J&K 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25,15-13.

Women: Kerala bt Delhi 25-9, 25-12, 25-18; Tamil Nadu bt Uttar Pradesh 18-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-15.

Karnataka bt West Bengal 25-17, 25-18, 25-20; Andhra Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 25-21, 25-21, 25-20; Odisha bt Puducherry 25-11, 25-8, 25-6; Haryana bt Uttaranchal 25-13, 25-4, 25-8.