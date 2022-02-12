Volleyball | Railways enters the summit clash in both sections

Bhubaneswar

12 February 2022 21:52 IST

Railways staved off a strong challenge from Tamil Nadu 3-1 and entered the men’s final of the 70th National senior volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Saturday.

The results: Men: Semifinals: Railways bt Tamil Nadu 22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 31-29. Quarterfinals: Haryana bt Kerala 25-23, 25-15, 25-21; Railways bt Punjab 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15; Services bt Karnataka 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20; Tamil Nadu bt Rajasthan 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.

Women: Semifinals: Kerala bt Karnataka 25-10, 25-10, 25-14; Railways bt Himachal Pradesh 25-16, 25-12, 25-10. Quarterfinals: Kerala bt Tamil Nadu 25-21, 25-14, 25-13; Railways bt Rajasthan 25-20, 25-17, 25-13; Himachal Pradesh bt West Bengal 25-24, 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20; Karnataka bt Chandigarh 25-201, 25-19, 25-20.

