Volleyball needs drastic revival measures in Telangana

Madhav, three time National gold medallist, laments at the fall from grace for the sport in the State

Three-time senior National volleyball gold medallist, G.V. Madhav felt it is time for some drastic revival measures for the sport in Telangana.

“With the Prime Volleyball League being held in the city, most of us (former volleyballers) feel, there should be a serious effort to bring back the glory when the then united Andhra Pradesh was such a dominant force in volleyball across India,” Madhav — who was a contemporary of the likes of Abdul Basith, P.V. Ramana, Manoj Reddy, S. Venkatnarayana, Srikanth Reddy from the State — said in a chat with The Hindu.

“The PVL is no doubt a terrific concept aimed at popularising the sport and benefitting the players too. But there is a need to ensure a tournament structure at the State-level,” he said.

“The fact that the A-Division League which featured almost the top India players then from the State, Nandan Singhji trophy (inter-schools), Shankarji Memorial Trophy were not held regularly in the last 10 years is a sorry state of affairs,” Madhav said.

Critical review

“The PVL serves as a reminder of the need to make a critical review of the standard of volleyball in the State,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are groups in the Federation involved in so many court cases. Now, tell me who is the competent authority to pick even the Indian team for the forthcoming Asian Games? There is so much of confusion," he said.

“I sincerely appeal to all concerned in the State to bury their differences and work in such a way that we provide a platform for the young talent for which there is no dearth,” Madhav concluded.