Vladimir Kramnik and Boris Gelfand to train young chess players

Former World champion Vladimir Kramnik and World title challenger Boris Gelfand will share their knowledge at a coaching camp for 14 young chess players, including Grandmasters R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh.

The camp, organized by Microsense, will be held at East Cost Road here from January 8 to 18.

Apart from Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Prithu Gupta, P. Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi, International Masters and women International Masters Rakshitta Ravi and R. Vaishali are among the campers.

Gelfand, a World title Challenger and a contemporary of Anand said: “India has a unique generation of talents and aspiring to become the superpower of the chess world.

Incredible success

“Some of these juniors have already achieved incredible successes, others are about to follow. I am sure that during our camp they’ll learn a lot about the way to think, to approach chess and improve their work ethic. I am very excited to join the project and have no doubts it would be a great experience for everyone.”

Kramnik said he was excited to be back in India: “After the first camp which we held in Chens-Sur-Leman, France, I am glad that we are having the camp once again.

“This time it is even more exciting because it will be held in Chennai, and from six students [then], we will be having 14. I am also very excited that I will be joined by Boris Gelfand to train these youngsters. Incidentally, the last time I was in India was back in 1990s for a match against Boris! Once again I will be in India working alongside him.”

Kramnik was grateful to Kailasanathan, Managing Director of Microsense Pvt. Ltd. “for having the long-term vision and investing in the future of Indian chess. I am sure it will be of immense benefit to the youngsters. I would also like to thank my friend Frederic Friedel from ChessBase who came up with this idea and Sagar Shah and Amruta Mokal for managing the finer details.”

Systematic coaching

Kailasanathan said “coaching at the right time in a systematic manner is very important. The players have been selected from particular age group on existing ratings. We are also working on coaching camps for slightly older players and camps for the even younger talents covering a much larger group.

“Our vision and mission are to build India as a powerful chess-playing nation.”