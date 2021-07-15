Other Sports

Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win

Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Dortmund 15 July 2021 13:29 IST
Updated: 15 July 2021 13:29 IST

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the first game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here.

Playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Advertising
Advertising

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

The Indian maestro will take on Kramnik, also a former world champion, in the second game on Thursday night.

Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.

He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event.

Comments
More In Other Sports
chess
Read more...