Viswanathan Anand loses to Giri in Altibox chess

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand suffered his second defeat in the Altibox Norway chess tournament after losing to Anish Giri of Holland in the fourth round, here.

After losing to Vladimir Kramnik of Russia in the second round, Anand got double black and the Indian star was under consistent pressure from a rejuvenated Giri who had been sharing the bottom of the table with Anand at the start of the fourth round.

Playing the black side of an English opening, Anand gave up the Bishop pair early in the opening and Giri benefitted thanks to his energetic play.

By the 17th move Giri took black’s remaining Bishop to boast of a doble Bishop versus two Knights position wherein the computer suggested level chances but it was not so easy to play on the board.

As it happened in the game, after a rather rude king side breakthrough, Giri was able to gain a lot of space and won a pawn on 27th move to prove his superiority.

Anand won the pawn back but his position deteriorated quickly and he resigned on the 33rd move.

After a rather dull first three days, it turned out to be a bloody day as World Champion Magnus Carlsen was grinded down by Levon Aronian of Armenia and Hikaru Nakamura scored his second victory in the event at the expense of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

Aronian was at his versatile best against Carlsen as he switched gears at will to unleash a masterpiece with white pieces. The Armenian sacrificed an exchange early in the middle game and followed it up with a massive attack on black’s king.

Carlsen, not usual to such situations, had his chance in a difficult situation but he perished in probably the game of the year so far.

Vladimir Kramnik salvaged a very tough position against Fabiano Caruana of United States while Wesley So of United States had his chances before he drew with Sergey Karjakin of Russia.

Results after Round 4:

Anish Giri (NED, 2) beat Vishwanathan Anand (IND, 1);

Levon Aronian (ARM, 2.5) beat Magnus Carlsen (NOR, 1);

Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 1.5);

Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (RUS, 2.5);

Wesley So (USA, 2) drew with Sergey Karjakin (RUS, 1.5).