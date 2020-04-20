Visualisation an effective tool, says Soumyadeep Roy

Soumyadeep Roy, former National table tennis champion and one of the National coaches of the senior teams, said it was important to maintain a positive outlook to life during lockdown.

Mental strength

He urged the paddlers to employ visualisation techniques to improve their mental strength.

“Visualisation is an effective tool in modern-day sport. Players could do visualisation where they can think of going to the academy and playing their shots, or playing in top tournaments.

“To begin with, it can be once a day for 10 minutes and twice a day for around 30 minutes for the seniors,” said the 36-year-old on Monday while interacting online with the Sports Authority of India coaches and players on the topic of ‘mental health during the present time and the importance of change and adaptability’.

Soumyadeep said it took him nearly a year to change a few things in National champion Sutirtha Mukherjee’s game.

Giant leap

“It won’t happen overnight, We worked on a lot on her game.

“We were thrilled when she reached the [women's] top-100 in the World rankings this month for the first time in her career after being in the 500s last year,” said Soumyadeep about his ward.