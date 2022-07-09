Vishwanath, Rohit storm into quarterfinals

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 17:35 IST

S. Vishwanath and Rohit Chamoli registered emphatic wins and entered the men’s quarterfinals of the fifth National Youth boxing championships here on Saturday.

While Vishwanath, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), thrashed Chandigarh’s Sushant Kapoor 5-0 in the 48kg category, Rohit of Chandigarh out-punched Bhupendra Kumar of Uttar Pradesh by a similar margin in the 51kg.

Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg) was the other SSCB boxer to progress, beating Manipur’s Edipak Laishram Singh by unanimous decision.

For Chandigarh, besides Rohit, Parineeta Sheoran also advanced to the last-eight stage in the women’s section after securing a facile 5-0 win over Andhra Pradesh’s Vayshnavi Nethala in the 48kg category. Also, six pugilists from Maharashtra, including four women, reached the quarterfinals.

Rajasthan’s Yamini Kanwar (48kg) got the better of Maharashtra’s Janhavi Churi 3-2 while Sunita (Rajasthan, 52kg) won 4-1 against Gujarat’s Sanjana Choudhary in their last-16 matches.