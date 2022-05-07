Visakhapatnam to host national sea kayaking competition in June

Kayakers venturing into the sea at the break of dawn at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

May 07, 2022 12:44 IST

The three-day event is expected to be held in Rushikonda or Lawsons Bay Beach and see participation from over 20 States across India

The waters of Rushikonda will soon be buzzing with action as Visakhapatnam prepares to host the region’s first National Sea Kayaking Competition in June. The three-day event, to be held from June 24 to 26, will see participation from over 20 States across India. Being organised by the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh, the competition is expected to give a boost to Visakhapatnam as one of the top watersports destinations of the country.

A two-member team from Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), New Delhi, visited Visakhapatnam this week to survey the watersports facilities of the region. “Visakhapatnam has great potential to host such events. We identified three places here that are suitable to host activities like kayaking. While Rushikonda Beach, Lawson’s Bay Beach, Mudasarlova reservoir and Thatipudi reservoir are conducive for hosting watersports events, the national sea kayaking competition will be held in one location of Rushikonda,” says R Pradeep Naidu, Planning and Development Director, Financial Advisor of IKCA.

Kayaking and canoeing are among the fastest growing competitive and recreational sports in the world. According to Pradeep, India with its vast coastline offers immense potential to hone talent for watersports and win medals at the Olympics and other international competitions. “South India, particularly, has a combination of sea coast, river belts and calm waters. The weather too is suitable for conducting competitions,” says Pradeep. Last month, India bagged eight medals at the Asian Canoe Slalom Championship 2022 held in Pattaya in Thailand.

“Rushikonda has been drawing kayakers and watersports enthusiasts from across the country for many years now. The national sea kayaking competition will turn the spotlight on the region’s potential as a watersports destination. We are in talks with the district administration to present our proposal for the requirements of hosting the three-day national event which will include accomodation facilities, opening and closing ceremony setup in Rushikonda coast,” says Balaram Naidu, president of Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh and director of Live-in Adventures, a city-based firm that organises watersports activities in Visakhapatnam.