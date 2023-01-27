ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam chess prodigy Alana Meenakshi receives the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

January 27, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

An 11-year-old from Visakhapatnam receives the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 for exceptional achievement in sports

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly

President Droupadi Murmu presents Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi | Photo Credit: PTI

The 11-year-old chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam, Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla, is on cloud nine. Alana, who is ranked world number one in the U-12 girl’s category by FIDE (International Chess Federation), received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 for exceptional achievement in sports category earlier this week in New Delhi.

She was among the 11 children who were selected for the award this year and received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. She was awarded a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

The Class VI student has been consistently holding the top three world rankings in her category by FIDE for over a year. Alana was introduced to chess at the age of six. Within 10 months of professional coaching, she started playing international chess and soon won a gold in the 14th Asian Schools Chess Championship organised by the Asian Chess Federation and World Chess Federation. In 2019, she bagged gold for India in the Asian Youth Chess Championship in the rapid format in the under-eight girls category.

Chasing her dreams

“Alana is focused about her game. I have seen her evolve from a playful girl to a chess player with a desire to improve and progress. There are times when she had to forego the little joys of childhood for the discipline and practice that the game demands. And she has accepted it,” says Alana’s mother Aparna Kolagatla, speaking over phone from New Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alana will be returning to Visakhapatnam this week and will be focusing on her school final exams before she starts preparing for the European tournaments from May.

Chasing the dream of becoming a grandmaster, the young champion says: “My role model is Judit Polgar, the only woman who played and won in the open category. I want to be like her one day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US