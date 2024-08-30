Visakhapatnam Boys to represent India at World Youth Breaking Championship in China

Visakhapatnam boys D Aryan and P Chaitanya have been selected to represent India at the WDSF (World Dance Sport Federation) World Youth Breaking Championship. The event, scheduled to take place in Wuxi City, China, on September 28 and 29, will see these boys donning the national colours as they battle it out against some of the world’s best breakers. The duo are a part of the team of four (other two from Madurai) who will be representing the country.

The WDSF World Youth Breaking Championship is one of the most significant events in the global Breaking calendar, bringing together the best young dancers from around the world. This championship serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Youth Olympics 2026, which will take place in Dakar, Senegal. Team India will be led by Sohail Singh Gill as the official coach.

Aryan and Chaitanya have been training at Madhu’s AIM Fitness and Dance Floor in Visakhapatnam in the art of breaking, a dynamic and physically demanding style of dance, often referred to as breakdancing, that originated in the Bronx during the 1970s.

Aryan, known for his good execution, creativity and body control, and Chaitanya, with dynamic movements, freestyle ability and good musicality, have been training under the guidance of Sohail, a senior coach in breaking in Andhra Pradesh, who helped hone their skills to an international standard.

Aryan had earlier bagged the national broze medal in the under-16 Bboy category while Chaitanya holds the all India top eight ranking in the under-16 Bboy category.

“The selection of the boys is a significant moment for the breaking community of Andhra Pradesh. It also signals the shift in the recognition of street dance forms as legitimate, competitive disciplines that require the same level of dedication and athleticism as more traditional sports,” says Sohail.

The Team India selections were overseen by Biswajit Mohanty, general secretary of the National Federation for Breakdancing (Breaking) in India (also known as Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India).