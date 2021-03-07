Virus hits Indian boxers

The Indian men’s boxing team’s final campaign at the 35th Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain was derailed by a positive COVID-19 case, resulting in three withdrawals from summit clashes.
Olympics-bound Ashish Kumar (75kg) tested positive and consequently his roommates Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) were forced to withdraw from their finals on Saturday. All three ended with silver medals.
Also unable to compete in the final was Satish Kumar (+91kg) due to “illness”. Manish Kaushik (63kg) ended up being the sole gold winner, beating Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan.
Among women, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was forced out of her final after her semifinal opponent — Kiria Tapia of Puerto Rico — tested positive for the virus.
Vikas Krishan (69kg) lost a gruelling contest to Spain’s Youba Sissokho.
In the women’s draw, Pooja Rani (75kg) and Jasmine (57kg) also signed off with silvers after being beaten by superior opponents in American Melissa Graham and Italian Irma Testa respectively.
India ended with one gold, eight silver and one bronze.
