Violators of safety rules could be disqualified

Athletes will face harsh punishments, including disqualification, for violations of COVID safety rules as per the guidelines in the third and final edition of the ‘Playbooks’, the COVID-19 rule books for those entering Japan to participate in the Olympics, unveiled by the organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday.

The organisers said in the case of flagrant infractions, serious sanctions will be imposed including permanent exclusion from the Games, deportation and fines.

In the media briefing, the IOC also mentioned that an additional 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for people who are involved in the Games.

The organisers said that 70%-80% of the media covering the Games to be vaccinated.

The organisers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organisers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.