Vinka, Sanamacha win golds

New Delhi

21 February 2021 21:52 IST

Vinka (60kg) and T. Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched gold medals as Indian youth boxers continued their outstanding show at the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

The Indian squad also claimed two silver and three more bronze medals on the penultimate day of the competition.

The results: Women: Finals: 60kg: Vinka bt Kristina Kriper (Mda) 5-0. 75kg: T. Sanamacha Chanu bt Raj Sahiba 5-0. 48kg: Farzona Fozilova (Uzb) bt Gitika 4-1.

Semifinals: 57kg: Bojana Gojkovic (Mng) bt Preeti 4-1; 64kg: Lucky Rana bt Gulshoda Istamova (Uzb) 3-0.

Men: Semifinals: 49kg: Ishjonov Ibrokhim (Uzb) bt Priyanshu Dabas; +91kg: Vasyl Tkachuk (Ukr) bt Jugnoo 5-0.