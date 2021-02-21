Other Sports

Vinka, Sanamacha win golds

Vinka (60kg) and T. Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched gold medals as Indian youth boxers continued their outstanding show at the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

The Indian squad also claimed two silver and three more bronze medals on the penultimate day of the competition.

The results: Women: Finals: 60kg: Vinka bt Kristina Kriper (Mda) 5-0. 75kg: T. Sanamacha Chanu bt Raj Sahiba 5-0. 48kg: Farzona Fozilova (Uzb) bt Gitika 4-1.

Semifinals: 57kg: Bojana Gojkovic (Mng) bt Preeti 4-1; 64kg: Lucky Rana bt Gulshoda Istamova (Uzb) 3-0.

Men: Semifinals: 49kg: Ishjonov Ibrokhim (Uzb) bt Priyanshu Dabas; +91kg: Vasyl Tkachuk (Ukr) bt Jugnoo 5-0.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 9:55:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/vinka-sanamacha-win-golds/article33896596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY