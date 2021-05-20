Vinesh to train in Europe till Olympics

Vinesh Phogat...overseas stint continues

20 May 2021 21:39 IST

Rowers Arjun and Arvind to hone their skills in Portugal

Asian champion and one of India’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat will continue training overseas for the next two months till the Games.

Vinesh, currently undergoing high-altitude training in Bulgaria, will proceed to train in Hungary and Poland after the Mission Olympic Cell approved her training programmes costing ₹20.21 lakh on Thursday.

The 53-kg wrestler will train in Budapest until June 9, travel for the Poland Open (till June 13) before returning to Budapest till July 2.

She will be accompanied by coach Woller Akos, sparring partner Priyanka and physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who qualified for Tokyo earlier this month, have been moved from the TOPS development group to the core group and sanctioned ₹21 lakh for a five-week training stint at the Pocinho High Performance Centre in Portugal from June 1.

Wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik, along with tennis player Ankita Raina, have also been added to the core group.

Divij, Bopanna’s participation cleared

Meanwhile, tennis doubles players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's participation in 14 and 11 tournaments respectively between January and June 2021 has also been approved.

While Divij’s proposal cost approximately ₹30 lakh, he has received ₹80.59 lakhs in funding from TOPS in the present Olympics cycle.

Bopanna’s proposal, including fee for coach Scott Davidoff and physio Gaurang Shukla, cost ₹27.61 lakh.