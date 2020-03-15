Viktor Axelsen takes the honours

On top: Viktor Axelsen finally got his hands on the prestigious All England badminton crown on Sunday.

BIRMINGHAM

15 March 2020 22:08 IST

Tai Tzu Ying wins the women’s title

Viktor Axelsen got the better of Chou Tien Chen of 21-13, 21-14 to win the All England men’s singles title here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old second seed, the first Danish man to win the prestigious tournament since Peter Gade in 1999.

Axelsen’s defensives were on point right from the start and he outplayed his Chinese Taipei opponent comfortably to take the honours in a duel that went on for about 46 minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

However, in the women’s section, there was joy for Chinese Taipei as second-seeded Tai Tzu Ying put it past the Chinese top seed Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-15 in 44 minutes.

Other results (finals):

Women’s doubles: Yuki Fukushima & Sayaka Hirota (Jpn) bt Du Yue & Li Yin Hui (Chn) 21-13, 21-15.

Mixed doubles: Praveen Jordan & Melati Daeva Oktavianti (Ina) bt Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Tha) 21-15, 17-21, 21-8.