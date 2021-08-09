Vikas undergoes shoulder surgery

New Delhi

09 August 2021 04:24 IST

Vows to come back stronger from Olympic heartbreak

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan, whose Olympic campaign ended abruptly after a dislocated right shoulder caused an opening-round loss, has undergone a surgery to fix the injury which will keep him out of action for the next three months.

The 29-year-old, who was competing in his third Olympics, was forced out early after “fighting with one hand” in the opening clash against Japan’s Sewon Okazawa.

The surgery on his dislocated shoulder was performed at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital by renowned surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated and fixed a career-threatening shoulder injury that newly-crowned Olympic gold-winner Neeraj Chopra had suffered in 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Pardiwala has also operated top cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer along with shuttler Saina Nehwal, among others.

“I will be back in three months, I have been assured by Dr. Pardiwala. My shoulder had dislocated and a crucial muscle, called Subscapularis, and a ligament had been torn,” the decorated boxer said after his surgery that took place on Thursday.

Vikas picked up the injury during the training trip to Italy before the Olympics. Unaware of the severity of the damage, he competed in the Olympics after taking painkilling injections.

Dr. Pardiwala said given the scale of the injury, painkillers were never going to be enough. “It was quite valiant of him to have gone ahead and fought the bout,” Dr Pardiwala said.

“He told me that he experienced a dead arm during the bout. It will take three weeks for the healing to be completed and another three months for rehab.”