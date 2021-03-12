Other Sports

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online

Indian boxer Vijender Singh speaks as CMA President and Whole-time Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Shailendra Chouksey looks on, during a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, July 18, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 12 March 2021 03:51 IST
Updated: 11 March 2021 23:08 IST

The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa started on Friday.

Vijender will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19 in flamboyant fashion as promoters IOS Boxing Promotions introduce Las Vegas style boxing in India for the first time.

Advertising
Advertising

Comments
More In Other Sports
Read more...