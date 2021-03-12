Other SportsNew Delhi 12 March 2021 03:51 IST
Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online
Updated: 11 March 2021 23:08 IST
The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa started on Friday.
Vijender will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19 in flamboyant fashion as promoters IOS Boxing Promotions introduce Las Vegas style boxing in India for the first time.
