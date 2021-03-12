Other Sports

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online

Indian boxer Vijender Singh speaks as CMA President and Whole-time Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Shailendra Chouksey looks on, during a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, July 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa started on Friday.

Vijender will make his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19 in flamboyant fashion as promoters IOS Boxing Promotions introduce Las Vegas style boxing in India for the first time.

