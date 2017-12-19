Vijender will KO Amuzu: Beard

Trainer Lee Beard is confident that Vijender Singh will knock out Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu when the unbeaten Indian lock horns with the African middleweight champion in Jaipur on Saturday.

“He has been sparring 10-12 rounds daily with 3-4 different guys and also putting the strength and condition to work hard also,” Beard said in a media release.

The British boxing trainer said although Amuzu has a good record, the strategy to beat him has already been planned.

“Ernest Amuzu has got a good record, and he is a strong fighter who has had a lot of fights but Vijender is an amazing boxer and always focused on the strategies planned by us,” Beard said.

“We know about the opponent, and we have been working on the technical part of the game planning. We have run a few tests on Vijender and he looks in good shape for the fight,” Beard said.

“Vijender has boxed off many tough fighters who have had different style of boxing, but a southpaw is bit more difficult to fight and he has fought less opponents of southpaw. But he is good at every technical style boxing,” he said.

“This is a fight which he should be able to control easily enough with his jabbing and boxing abilities, he has been in the ring many times with fighters similar to Amuzu, so this should not oppose to many difficulties to adjust from southpaw to orthodox because he has done too many times in his career over the years,” Beard added.