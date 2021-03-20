Vijender suffers first loss as a professional

The Indian all at sea against Russia’s Lopsan in the ‘Battle on Ship’

Vijender Singh’s 12-match winning streak in pro boxing ended when he was beaten by Russia’s Artysh Lopsan in Goa on Friday.

In the bout held on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino ship and dubbed the ‘Battle on Ship’, the 26-year-old Lopsan defeated the 35-year-old Vijender by technical knock-out in the fifth of the eight-round contest. The Indian was returning to the ring after more than 15 months.

After the 6’4’’ tall Lopsan used his long range and initiated attacks in the opening round, the contest heated up in the second. Even as the Russian continued to raise the tempo, the 6 ft tall Vijender responded well through left jabs. A solid right to the face resulted in a standing count for the Russian.

However, Lopsan used his combination punches to good effect in the third and gained the upper hand in the fourth, never looking back after that.