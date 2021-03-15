Vijender confident of tackling taller opponent

Vijender Singh is confident of getting the better of his taller and younger Russian opponent, Artysh Lipsan, in their professional boxing bout in Goa on March 19.
After the two reached Goa on Monday, the unbeaten Vijender said he would be able to tackle the 6’4” tall 26-year-old Russian and win his 13th straight fight.
“He (Lopsan) is tall. I will be slow at the start but I am confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid,” said 35-year-old Vijender, who is 5’11”. “The tougher the opponent, more the fun to beat him.”
Lopsan is keen to end Vijender’s unbeaten record in the fight to be held on the Majestic Pride Casino ship. “I’m ready to knock him out early. It would be great beating him in front of his home crowd,” said Lopsan. The fight will be shown live on www.bookmyshow.com.
