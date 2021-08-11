Vijayveer tops open event

New Delhi

11 August 2021 04:24 IST

Vijayveer Sidhu topped the 25-metre standard pistol open event for men and women, with a score of 576, in the shooting National selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Rhythm Sangwan shot the second best score of 568, but Harsh Gupta pipped her to the second place with a better score of inner-10s 16 to 10.

It was a commendable fare from the 17-year-old Rhythm as she finished ahead of very good shooters like Udhayveer Sidhu, Amanpreet Singh and Anish Bhanwala among others.

The results:

25m standard pistol:

Open: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 576; 2. Harsh Gupta 568; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 568.