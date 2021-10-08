Vijayveer-Rhythm combine strikes gold

Bang on target: Rhythm and Vijayveer who tasted success in the rapid fire mixed team event.

LIMA

08 October 2021 22:35 IST

India also picks up a silver and bronze, stays on top of table

Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan helped India to yet another gold as they won the rapid fire mixed team event in the junior World Championships here.

Thailand won silver and the second Indian team of Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani took bronze.

The women’s rifle 3-position team of Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder lost the gold by three points to USA.

Advertising

Advertising

The results: Men: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Hungary 46 (864) 1291, 2. France 44 (860) 1298, 3. USA 46 (860) 1306; 5. India (Sanskar Havelia, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 859 (1291).

Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. USA 47 (878) 1315, 2. India (Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant, Ayushi Podder) 43 (876) 1287, 3. Germany 46 (873) 1309.

Mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. India-2 (Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan) 9 (370) 564, 2. Thailand 1 (376) 554, 3. India-1 (Tejaswani, Anish Bhanwala) 10 (358) 571.

Mixed team trap: 1. Spain 41 (139), 2. Italy 35 (145), 3. Germany 40 (131); 11. India-2 (Kirti Gupta, Bakhtyaruddin Malek) 127; 12. India-1 114 (Aadya Tripathi, Vivaan Kapoor) 114.