Vijay Singh pulls out of PGA Championship

Kiawah Island (USA)

17 May 2021 22:30 IST

Three-time major winner Vijay Singh of Fiji has withdrawn from the 103rd PGA Championship due to a back injury, tournament officials announced on Monday.

Vijay Singh won the 2000 Masters and the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championship titles and reached the World No. 1 ranking in 2004 and 2005.

The 58-year-old, who missed the cut at last month's Masters, has not played in the PGA since 2018 when he finished 78th.

Wyndham Clark, ranked 150th in the world, will replace Vijay Singh in the field of 156 when the year's second major tournament begins here on Thursday here.

The 27-year-old American missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship in his only prior Major start. His best US PGA Tour finish was second at last November's Bermuda Championship.

American Brandon Hagy moved to the top of the alternates list followed by Taiwan's C.T. Pan.