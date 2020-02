Vidit keeps lead in Prague Chess Festival

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi continued to lead the standings in the Masters Category of the Prague Chess Festival here after sharing a point with Swedish GM Nils Grandelius in the fourth round.

P. Harikrishna, the other Indian in the 10-player field, held Sam Shankland of the USA to a draw after suffering a defeat in round three at the hands of the world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja.

Vidit (Elo 2721) could not force the issue against Grandelius, the lowest rated player (at 2659) in the field.

Harikrishna, on the other hand, opted for a Sozine attack against Shankland, but had to sign peace after 48 moves.

The results: Round four: P. Harikrishna 1.5 drew with Sam Shankland (USA); Vidit Gujrathi 3 drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe) 2; Alireza Firouzja (Iri) 2.5 drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 2.5; Markus Ragger (Aut) 1.5 drew with David Navara (Cze) 1; Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 2.5 drew with David Anton Guijarro (Esp) 2.