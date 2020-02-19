Vidit Gujrathi still on top at Prague Chess Festival

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi maintained a one-point lead after a draw with Nikita Vitiugov of Russia in the sixth round of the Prague Chess Festival’s Masters category here.
He has 4.5 points and is ahead of Vitiugov and top seed Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland, both on 3.5 points.
Gujrathi’s compatriot P Harikrishna had to be content with his fifth draw in six games, against lower-rated Spanish GM David Anton Guijjaro.
Harikrishna, who chose a Catalan opening against Guijjaro, shared the point in 30 moves. The India no.3 now has 2.5 points after the conclusion of six rounds.
The results: round 6: P. Harikrishna 2.5 drew with David Anton Guijjaro (Spa) 3; Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 2.5 drew with Vidit Gujrathi 4.5; Alirez Firouzja (Iran) 3 drew with David Navara (Cze) 2.5; Markus Ragger (Aut) 2.5 drew with Sam Shankland (US) 2.5; Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 3.5 drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe) 2.5.
