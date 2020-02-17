Vidit Gujrathi remains on top at Prague Chess Festival

GM Vidit Gujrathi opened up a one-point lead after posting an impressive win over world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja in the fifth round of the Prague Chess Festival’s Masters category here on Sunday. The 25-year old notched up his third win.
P. Harikrishna held higher-rated Russian Nikita Vitiugov in 59 moves, to take his tally to two points.
The results (fifth round):
P. Harikrishna 2 drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus) 2; Vidit Gujrathi 4 bt Alirez Firouzja (IRI) 2.5; Sam Shankland (USA) 2 drew with David Anton Guijarro (Esp) 2.5.
Markus Ragger (Aut) 2 drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 3; David Navara (Ita) bt Nils Grandelius (Swe) 2.
