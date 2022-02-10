Other Sports

Vidit and Harikrishna out of the race

Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna went out of the reckoning for a place in the semifinals of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Berlin on Wednesday. Vidit (2.5 points) drew with Daniil Dubov in 42 moves in Group C and Harikrishna (2) lost to Leinier Dominguez Perez in 51 moves in Group D.

Other results (fifth round):

Group A: Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3.5) bt Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 2); Etienne Bacrot (Fra, 1.5) lost to Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 3).

Group B: Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3) drew with Vladimir Fedoseev (3); Richard Rapport (Hun, 2.5) drew with Grigoriy Oparin (Rus, 1.5).

Group C: Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1) lost to Levon Aronian (USA, 4); Group D: Alexei Shirov (Esp, 1.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 3.5).


