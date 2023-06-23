HamberMenu
Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

The Mysuru golfer shot a four-under 68 final round to record a massive 13-shot title win. 

June 23, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Vidhatri Urs did not have to look back after taking a nine-shot lead yesterday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Amateur Vidhatri Urs emerged victorious in the the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire here on Friday. 

Starting the final day with a nine-shot lead, Vidhatri’s win was never in doubt.

The Mysuru golfer shot a four-under 68 final round - her third straight round in the 60s - to record a massive 13-shot title win. 

Vidhatri totalled 16-under 200 (65, 67, 68) to finish way ahead of nearest rivals Jasmine Shekar and Saanvi Somu (both three-under 213).

Vidhatri’s total of 16-under tied the second best total on the Tour alongside Vani Kapoor at Eagleton in 2016 and Neha Tripathi at Classic Golf and Country Resort in 2018. The best total under par is held by Kiran Matharu, who won with a score of 17-under at Classic in 2015.

