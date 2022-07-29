VFI gets FIVB recognition

Special Correspondent July 29, 2022 17:17 IST

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has received a shot in the arm with the FIVB having given formal recognition to the body run by president Achyuta Samanta and secretary Anil Choudhary, according to a media release on Friday.

The FIVB, in its letter dated July 4, 2022 to Samanta, said: “The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has stated that the results of the elections held on March 12 2020 has been upheld by the honourable Madras High Court. The IOA has confirmed its recognition of you (Samanta) as president and Anil [Choudhary] as secretary general.”

It further said: “Based on the above, the FIVB’s understanding is that all the disputes related to the governance of VFI have been resolved. Consequently, the FIVB hereby recognises the following officials of VFI holding their positions for a term starting in 2020 and ending in 2024: President: Achyuta Samanta; Secretary General: Anil Choudhary.”