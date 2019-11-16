Other Sports

Veteran boxer Sarita Devi in AIBA athletes commission

Sarita Devi. File

Sarita Devi. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

more-in

Sarita was in the running as sole candidate to represent the Asian bloc

Veteran Indian boxer L. Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc.

Sarita was in the running as sole candidate from the region. The commission features one male and a female boxer from each of the five regional confederations (Asia, Oceania, Europe, Americas and Europe).

The 37-year-old is currently an athlete representative in the executive committee of the Boxing Federation of India.

Comments
Nov 16, 2019

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

