Veteran boxer Sarita Devi in AIBA athletes commission

Veteran Indian boxer L. Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc.
Sarita was in the running as sole candidate from the region. The commission features one male and a female boxer from each of the five regional confederations (Asia, Oceania, Europe, Americas and Europe).
The 37-year-old is currently an athlete representative in the executive committee of the Boxing Federation of India.
