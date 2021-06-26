Verstappen grabs pole

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen secured pole position for his team's home Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday, with title rival Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row.

Hamilton qualified third but moved up because Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, second fastest in qualifying, had a three-place grid penalty from Friday practice.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points after seven rounds.

The starting grid: Front row: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); 2nd: Lando Norris (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull); 3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri); 4th: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Alpine); 5th: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), George Russell (Williams); 6th: Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari); 7th: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin); 8th: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams); 9th: Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo); 10th: Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nikita Mazepin (Haas).