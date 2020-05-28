Verma switches to ‘heavier’ bow

Ace compound archer Abhishek Verma has switched to a ‘heavier’ bow after subjecting his game to a thorough analysis during the lockdown.

Verma, a multiple Asian Games and World Cup medallist, has already begun training with the ‘new’ bow at a small arena in Delhi and expects to soon get used to the change.

Analysis

“I had time to go through all my videos and analyse my game. I needed to increase the poundage of my bow (from about 55 pounds to 60) to get better results,” Verma told The Hindu.

However, he has not had to change his bow.

“The ‘draw weight’ can be adjusted to 60 pounds on the same bow. I have already started practice with a shorter target. When I begin with a longer target, it may take 15-20 days to get on top of my game.

“When the ‘draw weight’ increases, the arrows travel faster and flatter and there is less deviation due to wind. A heavier bow requires greater strength. Now I have to work on that,” he said.

With important events like the World championships, Asian championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled in the next two years, now was the best time to make the changes, he said.

Fighting corona

Verma has also found time to be associated with an online initiative to raise funds to provide PPEs to doctors treating coronavirus patients.

“Many archers are expected to join this initiative. We are encouraging people to contribute. Our partner www.impactguru.com gets in touch with hospitals and provides PPE kits to doctors in Maharashtra and Delhi,” said Verma.