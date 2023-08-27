ADVERTISEMENT

Velavan Senthilkumar, Akanksha Salunkhe win Canberra PSA Challenger squash tournament

August 27, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau

S. Velavan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top seeds Velavan Senthilkumar and Akanksha Salunkhe won the men’s and women’s titles in the PSA Challenger squash tournament in Canberra, Australia, on Sunday.

Velavan beat second seed Joseph White of Australia 11-8, 11-9, 2-11, 11-3. He did not drop a game in the earlier three rounds.

Akanksha Salunkhe. | Photo Credit: Instagram/k.anch

Akanksha had to sweat it out against last week’s champion and compatriot Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11 in a battle of wits that lasted about an hour.

Both the Indian women had pulled through five matches between them in the earlier rounds with relative ease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

Men (final): Velavan Senthilkumar bt Joseph White (Aus) 11-8, 11-9, 2-11, 11-3; Semifinals: Velavan bt Elijah Thomas (Aus) 11-8, 11-5, 11-6; Quarterfinals: Velavan bt Suraj Kumar Chand 11-7, 13-11, 11-5; Pre-quarterfinals: Velavan bt Ryu Jeongmin (Kor) 11-7, 11-2, 11-7.

Women (final): Akanksha Salunkhe bt Tanvi Khanna 9-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11; Semifinals: Akanksha bt Alex Haydon (Aus) 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3; Tanvi bt Sarah Cardwell 11-8, 11-4, 11-4; Quarterfinals: Akanksha bt Colette Sultana (Mlt) 11-2, 11-3, 11-1; Tanvi bt Erin Classen (Aus) 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5; Pre-quarterfinals: Tanvi bt Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) 11-2, 11-1, 11-6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US