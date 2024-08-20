ADVERTISEMENT

Velammal Nexus felicitates Manu Bhaker

Published - August 20, 2024 05:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

Manu Bhaker being welcomed with a huge rose garland at the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Manu Bhaker gave away scholarship awards worth Rs. 2,07,61,909 to achievers from Nexus Velammal. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Manu Bhaker was given a welcome that she will remember for a long time.

The moment India’s star pistol shooter, who won two medals at the Paris Olympics, arrived on Tuesday at Velammal Nexus School in Nolambur (Chennai), trumpets and drums started to reverberate and the 22-year-old seemed to enjoy the occasion.

She answered questions from the students patiently and even made some quick dance moves on request. Manu diligently signed a few pencil art of her done by the students.

Speaking to the media, Manu said she will not take part in the ISSF World shooting final scheduled from October 13 to 18 in New Delhi as she needed to rest her shoulders.

“I will not compete in the next 3-4 months as I have to give rest to my shoulders. After that I might think about participating in events,” she said.

Manu distributed sports scholarships worth Rs. 2, 07,61, 909 to Velammal Nexus students who have won laurels at the National and State level.

