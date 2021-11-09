Other Sports

Varun and Ganapathy clinch gold at sailing championships

The Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy won the gold medal in the Asian 49er sailing championships at Al Mussannah Sports City, Oman, on Tuesday. Though the two finished 10th overall, they were the only Asians in the top 10. This is Varun and Ganapathy’s third medal at the Asians after the first place in 2018 and runner-up spot in 2019.

Varun and Ganapathy thanked their personal coach Bunny Warren for the triumph. “The competition was one of the toughest we’ve faced so far. We pulled as a unit along with coach Warren. We’ve established a good rapport [with the coach],” said Varun.

Ganapathy said the Asians were good preparation for the World Championships at the same venue from Nov. 16 to 21. “We have a long way to go, but we are slowly getting there,” said Ganapathy.


