Vaishali stuns Muzychuk

KOZHIKODE

01 July 2020 21:49 IST

R.Vaishali’s fine run continued at the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess, as she shocked former World rapid and blitz champion Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the first round of the second Grand Prix leg on Wednesday. The Chennai girl showed great character to win 6-4 after being 2-4 down.

Vaishali won the last four games to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Harika bows out

The other Indian in this leg of the tour, Dronavalli Harika, crashed out.

She was beaten 4-7 by Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina, the winner of the first leg.